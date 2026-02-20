Troops and volunteers cut firebreaks at Doi Suthep-Pui as Chiang Mai braces for wildfire season

CHIANGMAI, Thailand – Thai soldiers and volunteers began clearing miles of forest firebreaks at Doi Suthep-Pui National Park on Thrusday, as authorities ramp up defenses against a predicted surge in seasonal wildfires and hazardous air pollution.

More than 600 personnel, including military officers and volunteers, deployed to create a 6-kilometer fire barrier across high-risk zones. A primary focus of the operation is a 1-kilometer radius around Bhubing Palace, a royal residence located within the park.







Lt. Gen. Worathep Boon-ya, the Third Army Region Commander, and Chiang Mai Governor Rattapol Naradisorn oversaw the operation as smoke began to haze the northern city’s skyline. The measures come after several wildfires were reported south of Chiang Mai, threatening to exacerbate the region’s chronic PM2.5 dust pollution.

Third Army Region Commander Lt. Gen. Worathep Boon-ya has ordered a strict crackdown on forest fires across 17 northern provinces. He added that protecting forests near major tourist hubs like Chiang Mai is a priority to mitigate the impact of toxic smog on the local economy.

To combat transboundary haze, Thai authorities are coordinating with counterparts in Myanmar and Laos via regional border committees, requesting military assistance to monitor and reduce agricultural and forest burning along the frontier. (TNA)







































