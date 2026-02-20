ASEAN–Canada Free Trade Deal gathers pace, targeting 2026 finish

BANGKOK, Thailand – ASEAN and Canada have accelerated negotiations on the proposed ASEAN–Canada Free Trade Agreement, aiming to complete it by 2026. Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, said talks have progressed beyond the halfway point, with more than 50 percent of the work completed and 10 chapters finalized, paving the way for expanded trade in goods, services, and investment.







The 17th meeting of the ASEAN–Canada FTA Trade Negotiating Committee was held in Jakarta from February 9 to 11 to review progress and align on a timeline for conclusion next year. The agreement is intended to deepen economic ties between the two regions amid global trade uncertainty and geopolitical pressures.

Chapters already concluded include temporary movement of natural persons, small and medium-sized enterprises, competition, customs procedures and trade facilitation, good regulatory practices, technical and economic cooperation, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and telecommunications services. Both sides have also exchanged initial market access offers for goods and services.



Outstanding issues remain in areas such as trade in goods, rules of origin, technical standards, electronic commerce, investment, and sustainable development. Negotiators plan to intensify discussions in April and July 2026 through both in-person and virtual sessions to bridge differences and meet the target timeline. Thailand views the pact as a priority, as it would be its first free trade agreement with a North American partner under the ASEAN framework. In 2025, Thailand–Canada trade totaled 3.91 billion US dollars, up 21.44 percent year over year. (NNT)



































