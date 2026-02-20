Thai Police Chief oversees active shooter drill at One Bangkok landmark

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s national police chief oversaw a large-scale active shooter drill at the One Bangkok landmark on Friday, part of a nationwide push to sharpen emergency response protocols following a series of past tragedies.

Police General Kitrat Phanphet led the exercise, which tested the coordination between several metropolitan precincts and the private sector.







The drill focused on the “Run, Hide, Fight” survival framework for civilians and the deployment of MPB SWAT units—a specialized force of 1,021 officers trained to neutralize local threats immediately rather than waiting for outside reinforcements.

The simulation was observed by security representatives from the World Bank and the IMF, reflecting the location’s status as a key international business hub.



General Kitrat stated that the drills are essential for “drawing lessons” from previous incidents to ensure officers can effectively contain crisis zones and evacuate the public under high-pressure conditions.

The Chief concluded the exercise by urging commanders to prioritize regular tactical training, emphasizing that a swift, professional response is vital to restoring public confidence and fulfilling the duty of a “people’s police force.” (TNA)



































