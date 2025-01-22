‘Treasure Hunt’ app sparks concerns in Pattaya, Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai

CHONBURI, Thailand – A popular mobile application offering users the chance to win real money by finding coins hidden in real-world locations has sparked controversy in Thailand, with reports of disruptive behavior and concerns over safety.

The “Jagat” application, originating from Indonesia, has gained viral popularity on social media platforms like TikTok, prompting a surge of users to embark on “treasure hunts” in five Thai provinces: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Chonburi (Pattaya).

The app allows users to purchase clues that reveal the locations of coins, which can then be redeemed for cash prizes ranging from 500 to 200,000 baht (approximately $15 to $6,000 USD).







However, the fervor surrounding the game has led to several incidents causing concern among local residents and businesses.

In the resort city of Pattaya, players have been reported trespassing on private property and entering tourist attractions outside of opening hours in their quest for coins. The search activities have also caused confusion and disruption for tourists on Pattaya’s beaches.

Local residents and business operators are urging relevant authorities to intervene and prevent further disturbances.

Concerns have also been raised about the app’s monetization model, which includes in-app purchases for additional clues and subscription fees for certain features. This has led to worries that some users, particularly children and teenagers, may inadvertently subscribe to costly weekly, monthly, or yearly plans.

Furthermore, the app’s location-sharing feature has raised safety concerns, with warnings that it could potentially be exploited by criminals to track users and target them for theft, especially in isolated areas where coins may be hidden.

The Jagat application offers a virtual treasure hunt experience where users collect coins that can be converted into real-world value. The game operates within a 32-day timeframe, with various features requiring in-app payments. (TNA)

































