Drunken husband injured after wife objects to loud music in Pattaya home brawl

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue volunteers and officers from Nongprue Police Station arrived at a residence in Soi Mab Ya Lia 26/3, East Pattaya, where they found signs of a violent altercation—broken glass shards, bloodstains, and remnants of a drinking party scattered throughout the scene.

One man, identified as Sarayut, 38, was bleeding heavily from a head wound caused by a blunt object and also suffered glass cuts to his foot. His wife, Sompit, 30, had a laceration on her neck, believed to have been caused by a sharp object.







According to neighbors, the couple had been drinking with friends when a dispute broke out. The wife reportedly scolded her husband for playing music too loud, prompting the intoxicated man to smash a beer bottle and allegedly threaten her with the jagged edge. In a struggle, she fought back and struck him on the head with another bottle.

Both were provided with first aid and transported to the hospital. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.



























