Temporary Sukhumvit Road U-turn closures in Pattaya until April 21 for Songkran safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – In preparation for the upcoming Songkran Festival, the Pattaya Police Department has announced the temporary closure of five U-turn points on Sukhumvit Road for safety reasons. The closures will remain in effect until April 21. Drivers are advised to avoid these specific U-turn points and use alternate routes during this time. The closures are part of efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize accidents during the holiday period.







The five temporary U-turn closures are as follows:

U-turn at Wat Jittapawan

2. U-turn at Wat Chong Lom

3. U-turn at Klong Thom Market

4. U-turn before North Pattaya Intersection

5. U-turn in front of Pattaya Highway Police Station

Authorities recommend that motorists use U-turn points equipped with traffic signals to ensure safety. Drivers are encouraged to follow posted signs and instructions to help maintain smooth traffic and avoid accidents during the busy Songkran festivities.



























