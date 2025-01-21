Thai Polo Open 2025: A Spectacular Start to the Polo Season in Asia

PATTAYA, Thailand – The highly anticipated Thai Polo Open 2025 is set to captivate audiences on Saturday, January 25th, 2025, at the prestigious Thai Polo and Equestrian Club Pattaya. Renowned for its blend of world-class polo action and charitable impact, this annual event continues to be a highlight of Asia’s polo calendar.

Competing for Glory This year’s tournament features an exciting lineup of four elite teams from across Asia. These teams will battle for the coveted HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Cup, promising a display of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship that will keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

🏇 22BR Team from Hong Kong

🏇 Fast Fish Team from China

🏇 Ahmebah from Brunei

🏇 Thai Polo Team from Thailand

Beyond the Game The Thai Polo Open 2025 is more than just a sporting event. It serves as a significant platform for philanthropy, with proceeds supporting the Chitralada Technology Institute. This initiative underscores the tournament’s commitment to fostering educational and technological advancements in Thailand.







An Experience to Remember For a modest admission fee of 1,500 Baht, attendees will enjoy:

🏇 Thrilling polo matches

🏇 A wide array of delectable food offerings

🏇 Family-friendly activities

🏇 A glamorous social atmosphere

The event draws a vibrant crowd of polo enthusiasts, celebrities, and dignitaries, creating a unique fusion of sport, culture, and community.



Save the Date Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 25th, 2025, and join us at the Thai Polo and Equestrian Club Pattaya for an unforgettable day of thrilling competition and elegant celebration.

For more information or ticket inquiries, contact: [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact: Richi Sanitprachakorn

Mobile: 089 514 9999 Email: [email protected], [email protected]

































