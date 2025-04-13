Pattaya prepared to keep locals and tourists safe during Songkran and Wan Lai festivities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is fully prepared to welcome both locals and tourists to celebrate Songkran and Wan Lai in the Pattaya, Na Kluea, and Koh Larn areas. The city is committed to ensuring safety during these festivities, offering a vibrant yet secure environment for everyone to enjoy.

Pongthasit Pijanan, Deputy Governor of Chonburi, along with his team, conducted a safety inspection at key locations to prevent accidents both on land and water during the 7 Dangerous Days of Songkran. The goal is to enhance safety measures for local residents and visitors alike, making sure everyone can enjoy the festivities responsibly and safely.







The Pattaya Municipality invites everyone to join the celebrations with fun and safety in mind, ensuring that people can enjoy Songkran’s water fights and cultural events without unnecessary risks.



























