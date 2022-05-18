Trays of gold ornaments found in Ping River after big robbery in Tak – North Thailand

Police found trays and pieces of gold ornaments in Muang district, Tak province during their hunt for a robber who made off with gold ornaments worth about 5 million baht and 100,000 baht in cash from a local gold shop.

Local people led police to seven trays of gold ornaments left on an islet in the middle of the Ping River and six parts of gold ornaments including clasps of gold ornaments and gold bracelets on a footpath near the Wang Hin-Pra Dang Bridge in Muang district.



Police believed that the robber dropped the trays and the gold ornamental parts to get rid of evidence while fleeing.

The Thong Yaowarat Sinthawee gold shop lost 193 baht-weight of gold ornaments worth about 5 million baht and about 100,000 baht in cash to the robber who was a thin and tall man wearing a half-face helmet. He used a gun to force gold shop employees to hand him seven trays of gold ornaments. He put the trays in a black rubbish bag and fled the scene in less than two minutes.

The robbery happened on May 15 at the gold shop which stands inside a superstore on Phahon Yothin Road opposite the Tak provincial police headquarters. (TNA)










































