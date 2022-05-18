Schools in Thailand actively reopen with strict COVID-19 controls

About 35,000 schools nationwide reopened for on-site teaching as the Education Ministry emphasized COVID-19 control measures and partial closures in the event of infections.

Suphat Jampatong, permanent secretary for education, said all schools were readied for the new term which was different from the previous term as students’ seats were set 1 meter apart instead of 1.5m apart. Air-conditioned classrooms must be naturally ventilated during their breaks every two hours.



According to Mr Suphat, if any students, teachers or school staff is infected, they can be isolated at home or at schools. Then school personnel will organize proper modes of teaching, disinfect classrooms and schools and maintain normal teaching services. The unvaccinated people who are in close contact with infected people and are asymptomatic are advised to conduct self-isolation. Fully vaccinated students who are asymptomatic will not have to be quarantined. They can continue with their study and undergo antigen tests and their schools can arrange for their proper attendance. (TNA)









































