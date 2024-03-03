Thai tourists warned against bringing medicines containing cannabis or kratom to China

As visa-free travel between Thailand and China commences on March 1, Thai tourists are cautioned against bringing medicines containing cannabis or kratom to China. The advisory, issued by the Thai embassy and consulates in China, highlights the severe penalties for carrying these substances despite their legality in Thailand.

The warning also extends to the transportation of fresh and frozen plant products, animals, and animal products, adhering to Chinese customs regulations.







The new visa agreement allows 30-day stays for passport holders from both countries, with a cumulative limit of 90 days within a 180-day period. Travelers are reminded of China's restrictions on fresh and frozen plants, vegetables, fruits, and animal products. Specific allowances are, at the same time, outlined for cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, precious metals, and cash.







Thai nationals are also urged to ensure their passport validity extends six months beyond their travel dates and to secure travel insurance. The shift towards mobile banking in China means many outlets do not accept cash, advising tourists to prepare by linking credit cards to Alipay or WeChat Pay.

For internet access, Thai tourists are recommended to use mobile roaming from Thai providers to navigate around China's internet restrictions while cautioning against the use of VPNs due to legal concerns. (NNT)
































