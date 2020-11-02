Travel Blog Exchange ‘Diversity of the Thailand’ South, Phuket & Beyond’ open for registration

The Travel Blog Exchange (TBEX Asia) 2021 is now open for registration. This world’s premier gathering of travel bloggers and lifestyle creators will be taking place in Phuket, during 20-22 October, 2021, under the theme of “Diversity of the South, Phuket & Beyond.”







The highlighted programme consists of two-day productive workshops and conference, pre-BEX and post-BEX tour activities, and FAM trips that will take the attendees to see, feel, and explore the beauty of not only Phuket, but also the surrounding provinces in Southern Thailand; namely, Phang Nga, Krabi, Surat Thani, Songkhla, and more.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said “It is a distinguished honour for Thailand once again to be the host of the TBEX Asia since we were the first country in Asia to host the event in 2015.









“Today, five years later, we are in an entirely different and exceedingly difficult operating environment. To be chosen as the host country proves the confidence in Thailand’s tourism industry and has become a recognition and reward for our efforts in containing and managing COVID-19 outbreaks.

“The TBEX 2021 itself will take on added importance as a forum for discussing and reflecting the deep changes taking place worldwide in the way people live, work and play. It will be intellectually stimulating and provide a lot of food for thought. Furthermore, as the event will be taking place in Phuket, bloggers and influencers will be able to take time to visit rich places of interest in Phuket and the neighbouring provinces.”

The TBEX Asia 2021 will re-emphasise Thailand as the world’s leading travel destination and rebuild tourists’ confidence on the safety and readiness in welcoming international visitors across the world after the crisis, as well as promote Thailand through many influential global bloggers on digital platforms. The event is also one of the projects to revive and stimulate the local economy of Phuket as a main tourist destination of Thailand.

TBEX Asia 2021’s early bird tickets are now available for travel creators and industry professionals at www.tbexcon.com/Asia-2021.

For more details:

Website: www.tbexcon.com/Asia-2021

Facebook: TBEX Asia 2021 Thailand (www.facebook.com/TBEXASIA2021)











