Pattaya temp drops, tourists enjoy calm and cool breeze on the beach

By Pattaya Mail
Calm and cool breeze at Pattaya beach throughout the week.

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part

Cool weather in many areas with cold weather in mountainous areas, fairly widespread to widespread rain.Cloudy with isolated thundershowers in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.



During 3 – 4 Nov, cool with strong wind throughout the period and 1-2°C drop in temperature.

During 5 – 7 Nov, isolated rain. Minimum temperature 21-23°C. Maximum temperature 30-33°C. Northeasterly wind 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters off shore.

Yin Yom beach on Pratumnak Hill at sunset.




Tourists enjoy cool and calm atmosphere on Jomtien beach in the winter month.

7 days Weather Forecast.


