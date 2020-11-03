Pattaya temp drops, tourists enjoy calm and cool breeze on the beach

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part

Cool weather in many areas with cold weather in mountainous areas, fairly widespread to widespread rain.Cloudy with isolated thundershowers in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

During 3 – 4 Nov, cool with strong wind throughout the period and 1-2°C drop in temperature.

During 5 – 7 Nov, isolated rain. Minimum temperature 21-23°C. Maximum temperature 30-33°C. Northeasterly wind 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters off shore.









Loading…











