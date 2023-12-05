Transport Ministry commits to full EV transition

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced Thailand’s move towards a 100% electric vehicle (EV) public transport fleet, beginning with the Airports of Thailand (AOT) limousine service. The statement was made during his visit to the 40th Motor Expo at Impact Challenger Hall.







The expo, displaying a variety of EVs, underscored the increasing interest and sales in electric vehicles, demonstrating the government’s successful efforts to promote EV use. Suriya anticipates a 30% growth in EV usage across the nation by 2030, in line with the government’s policy to tackle air pollution and affirm clean air as a fundamental human right.

Under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s instructions, the ministry aims to switch expiring vehicle rental contracts to electric alternatives. The move is part of a larger agenda that includes 72 new initiatives from 2023 to 2027 designed to enhance different transportation methods.







These initiatives include replacing conventional vehicles with EVs, constructing three new motorways that are expected to open by 2031, and improving local transportation in special economic zones. Plans also involve refurbishing Krabi, Phuket, and Chiang Mai airports, the introduction of 22 new national railway services, and the transformation of various piers on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok into smart piers, along with the development of cruise terminals to support marine tourism. (NNT)



























