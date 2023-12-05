More Thai hostages freed amid Gaza tensions

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is advancing negotiations for the release of nine Thai hostages held by Hamas following the recent release of six Thai workers who are due to return to Thailand on Dec 4.

Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara has raised concerns about ceasing the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, potentially hindering further releases. The MFA has called for a resumption of negotiations and a truce extension to facilitate humanitarian aid and prevent further loss.







The six released Thai workers have been scheduled to arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport today, as announced by MFA Spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke. The returnees are Pattanayut Tonsokree, Owat Suriya, Paiboon Ratnil, Kong Saelao, Chakraphan Sikhena, and Chalermchai Saengkaew.

The Israeli army reported that Hamas is currently holding 139 hostages, including eight Thais. On November 30, 17 Thai hostages were escorted back from Israel by Minister Parnpree.







These returnees are set to receive compensation from Israeli authorities, which includes a cash card of 10,000 shekels (about 94,526 baht) and six months of monthly assistance of 6,900 shekels. They will also receive 15,000 baht from a Thai government fund for overseas workers. (NNT)



























