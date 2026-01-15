Transport Minister orders urgent probe into crane collapse striking express train

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has ordered an urgent and comprehensive investigation into a construction crane collapse that struck Special Express Train No. 21, operating from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Ubon Ratchathani, in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The accident occurred on the rail section between Nong Nam Khun and Sikhio stations.







Initial reports confirmed four fatalities, but the death toll has since risen to 12, with seven deaths reported in Carriage No. 2 and No. 3. Authorities said the figures are still being verified. The train was carrying 195 passengers and staff, and officials are continuing to confirm identities while ensuring medical care for the injured.

Expressing condolences to the affected families, Phiphat instructed the Department of Rail Transport and the State Railway of Thailand to conduct on-site inspections and produce a transparent report on the incident’s cause to prevent a recurrence. He also directed coordination with the Ministry of Labour to assess compensation eligibility under labor protection laws, including support through the Social Security Office and the Workers’ Compensation Fund, where applicable.





Department of Rail Transport Director-General Pichet Kunathamaraks said response teams were deployed to the scene to verify facts, determine the cause of the collapse, and review construction safety measures in the area. Acting State Railway Governor Anan Phonimdaeng has traveled to the site to oversee passenger assistance and coordinate with emergency and medical services.

Injured passengers have been transported to Sikhio Hospital, Pak Chong Nana Hospital, Theparat Hospital, and Bangkok Ratchasima Hospital. Authorities said updated casualty figures and further details will be released once verification is complete. (NNT)



































