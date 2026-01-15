PRD and Blind Association expand inclusive media and job opportunities

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Public Relations Department (PRD) has held discussions with the Thailand Association of the Blind (TAB) to enhance public communication in 2026 and expand employment support for people with visual impairments. The talks were led by Sudruetai Lertkasem, director-general of the PRD, together with senior officials from both sides.

The discussions focused on measures to improve access to public information for people with visual impairments and support communication related to welfare, activities, and career development within the blind community. Both parties agreed to work toward equal access to government information and greater participation by individuals with disabilities in public communication platforms.







Under the cooperation plan, PRD agencies will open facilities and operational spaces for use by people with disabilities. Planned activities include providing venues for the sale of products made by visually impaired individuals, joint production of radio programs, and nationwide promotion of goods created by people with disabilities to support income generation and long-term self-reliance.

Sudruetai affirmed PRD’s readiness to support inclusive media services through Thailand’s National Broadcasting Services, using accessibility-friendly systems such as sign language interpretation, closed captioning, and audio description. (NNT)



































