Deputy PM Ekniti to lead Team Thailand at WEF Davos 2026

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas will lead Team Thailand, comprising representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Board of Investment (BOI), and the Thai private sector, to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19–23, 2026. The delegation will also hold discussions with leading global companies to present Thailand’s investment policies, economic direction, and opportunities, and to strengthen investor confidence during the government transition period.







According to BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi, the delegation will include Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, senior BOI officials, and executives from major Thai companies.

The WEF Annual Meeting in Davos is a key global platform that brings together heads of government, international organizations, thought leaders, and chief executives to discuss global economic trends, major challenges, and future investment directions. The 2026 meeting is held under the theme A Spirit of Dialogue, emphasizing cooperation and exchange of views among global leaders amid significant global transitions.





Thailand’s participation aims to enhance the country’s presence on the global stage, particularly in trade and investment. Team Thailand will communicate Thailand’s economic policies, development direction, and readiness, including measures to upgrade national infrastructure, develop human capital for target industries, attract high-skilled professionals, promote green industries, and ease legal and regulatory constraints on investment.

During the forum, the Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to speak at key sessions, including New Pathways for ASEAN Growth and Productivity and What’s Ahead for the Global Economy. The delegation will also hold one-on-one meetings with economic ministers from various countries, executives of the IMF and the World Bank, and leaders of global companies in target industries such as biotechnology, food, electronics, digital technology, and artificial intelligence, to expand cooperation and attract quality investment to Thailand. (NNT)



































