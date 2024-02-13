‘Trang Underwater Wedding Ceremony’ Feb 13-15

THAILAND EVENT: If you’re in Trang this week, you can witness the annual Trang Underwater Wedding Ceremony. From 13-15 February, bridal couples will attend a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dive deep and tie the knot.

Highlights:

13 February: Bridal couples join a tuk-tuk ride around the town, starting at 9:00 am from the Rua Rasada Hotel, passing through the Dugong Circle and the Trang Clock Tower.

At 10:00 am, they will then experience the traditional Thai wedding ceremony of pouring lustral water at the Phraya Ratsadanupradit Mahison Phakdi Monument Park.







This is followed by the “Love Trang Unless discovery” pre-wedding photoshoot on the Tubtieang Oldtown-Gastronomy route and the Na Muen Si Weaving Village-Lung Veat Garden route.

14 February: Bridal couples plunge down the crystal-clear seas for the ‘Underwater Wedding registration’ and the ‘Rot Sai Sang’ ritual to complete the marriage. This is done at Ko Kradan, in front of the Emerald Cave at a depth of eight metres, starting at 1:00 pm.

15 February: Bridal couples visit Trang’s seaside district of Kantang, known for traditional architecture and cuisine and the sacred Chao Mae Tubtim image at the 200-year-old shrine. (TAT)











































