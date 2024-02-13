Thailand extends Songkran Holiday to 5 days to ease road gridlocks and boosts tourism

The Cabinet has passed a resolution approving Friday, April 12, 2024, as an additional public holiday, creating a continuous holiday period of five days for Songkran Festival.

This decision comes in light of the upcoming Songkran Festival, during which a significant number of people will be traveling back to their hometowns and visiting various provinces, leading to increased traffic congestion and potential gridlocks.







Therefore, in order to facilitate smoother travel and to stimulate tourism, service sectors, and the overall economy, it was deemed necessary to designate an additional public holiday on April 12.

By adding Friday, April 12, as an extra public holiday, there will be a continuous holiday period of 5 days from Friday, April 12 to Tuesday, April 16. (TNA)





















































