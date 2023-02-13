Train passenger numbers in Bangkok hit record high

A new record was set for the number of rail passengers in and around Bangkok on February 10, with 1,577,330 passengers recorded in total.

Pichet Kunadhamraks, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport, attributed the substantial increase in passenger numbers to the Kaset Fair, held at Kasetsart University, which ended on Saturday (11 Feb). He added that the number of passengers using the Kasetsart University and Bang Khen stations on February 3-10 was 676,571 and 19,957, respectively.







According to the department, 1.46 million passengers used rail services on Songkran Day in April 2022. On December 12, 2019, the BTS skytrain service saw a record-breaking 1.13 million passengers.

Pichet noted that the new record set for rail passengers in Bangkok indicates the growing popularity of trains as a mode of transportation among Bangkok residents, as it provides a convenient and efficient solution to the city’s traffic congestion problem. (NNT)































