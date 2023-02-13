India drops pre-departure COVID-19 testing of travelers from 6 countries

India has dropped its requirements of pre-departure COVID-19 testing for international travellers travelling from/via 6 countries, including Thailand, effective from 11.00 Hrs. today (13 Feb 2023).

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to clarify that Thailand continues to welcome all international tourists under the fully-reopen-to-tourism policy that was introduced on 1 October, 2022.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, H.E. Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, said “International travellers arriving in Thailand are not required to show proof of vaccination.”







In addition, foreign tourists are not required to show ATK or RT-PCR test results.

As part of the full reopening to tourism, Thailand is also offering a longer period of stay for visitors. Effective through to 31 March, 2023, the period of stay is extended to 45 days (from 30 days) for tourists from countries/territories entitled for visa exemption, and to 30 days (from 15 days) for those eligible for a Visa on Arrival (VOA).

However, while Thailand is welcoming all visitors, a visitor source market may require incoming visitors including their own nationals returning home to have a negative PCR result.

Thus, Thailand is aiming to correspond with rules of these countries – among them is China. Therefore, passengers from a country that has requirements for RT-PCR test must have health insurance covering treatment of COVID-19 in Thailand.







With the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, tourists the world over are invited to experience the kingdom’s myriad of wonderful existing and new tourism experiences, products and services.

Public Health Measures for Foreign Travellers Entering Thailand

Proof of vaccination is NO longer required. Travellers from the listed countries requirement negative RT-PCR test results before departure from Thailand should have health insurance covering at least US$10,000 for COVID-19 treatment that covers the duration of stay in Thailand plus 7 additional days. Those with business arrangements, including flight crews and students, may have an official letter from the host or other form of insurance to cover such need.

The quarantine officer will randomly check the proof of insurance of travellers from the listed countries. If that traveller does not have proof of insurance, the traveller will have to purchase health insurance before immigration. Holders of Thai passports and transit/transfer passengers are exempted from the health insurance checks. The airlines must adhere to related regulation and comply with the guidance as appropriate such as asking passengers to wear mask at all times except during meals or emergency situations. Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 on arrival shall be recommended to get a COVID-19 test at arrival.

Travellers can contact the Department of Disease Control (DDC) Hotline 1442 or visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/index.php for more information.

Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM)







The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s (CAAT) NOTAM outlined advices to airlines flying into Thailand on health insurance as well as other health-related recommendations.

The NOTAM is advisory in nature and is not compulsory for airlines. It is intended by CAAT and concerned travel authorities to facilitate entry and to support the best possible visitor experience. Airlines can act at its discretion with regards to their passengers coming to Thailand.







Start and End Dates for DDC and CAAT Announcements

The DDC’s Public Health Measures for Foreign Travellers Entering Thailand and the CAAT’s Notice to Air Missions are effective from 10 January, 2023, until further notice. According to the MoPH, once those countries lift requirement of the RT-PCR before entry then the health insurance is automatically not required.



























