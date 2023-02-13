Chinese airlines request Thailand flights increased to 40 per day

The Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, Mr. Suthipong Kongpool, announced the opening of flights from China to Thailand with increased frequency from January to March 2023, with a total of 1,035 flights approved, averaging about 300 flights per month, marking a positive sign for the aviation industry after China’s recent announcement to open its borders.

Currently, Chinese airlines are requesting permission to increase flights to around 40 per day, which is under review by the Thai Airspace Office, taking into account the readiness of airlines and supporting infrastructure to accommodate passengers. (PRD)



























