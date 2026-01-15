Traffic advised to avoid Rama II Road after crane collapse

BANGKOK, Thailand – Traffic police have advised motorists to avoid Rama II Road between the 28- and 30-kilometer marks following a construction crane collapse. The incident occurred near the Tha Chin River bridge, prompting authorities to close the main traffic lanes in both directions.







Police said the affected section, located before the Tha Chin River crossing, has been shut to allow emergency response, rescue operations, and safety inspections at the scene. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes until further notice.

Authorities confirmed casualties from the crane collapse and said emergency teams remain deployed in the area. Traffic police have asked the public to follow official advisories and avoid the route to reduce congestion and ensure public safety. (NNT)



































