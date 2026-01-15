PM Anutin, Transport Minister inspect train crash site in Nakhon Ratchasima

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn traveled to Nakhon Ratchasima province yesterday (Jan 14) for an on-site visit following a construction crane collapse onto Special Express Train No. 21, which runs between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Ubon Ratchathani.







The prime minister and deputy prime minister were accompanied by senior transport officials, including the permanent secretary for transport, the director-general of the Department of Rail Transport, and the acting governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). The delegation inspected the scene and monitored the treatment of injured passengers while coordinating response measures with relevant agencies.

Authorities ordered the SRT and the construction contractor to provide immediate, comprehensive assistance to all affected passengers and their families. Officials were instructed to review existing compensation frameworks and relief limits to increase support beyond current levels and to ensure the contractor assumes full responsibility for its share of compensation and assistance.



The ministers directed agencies to restore rail services along the affected route as soon as possible, with safety as the top priority, to reduce disruption to public travel. The Department of Highways was also tasked with supporting the movement of heavy machinery and equipment needed for recovery operations.

In addition, officials were instructed to arrange transportation for injured passengers and the deceased to their home provinces and to ensure that families receive coordinated, compassionate assistance. Authorities said further updates will be released as recovery efforts and investigations continue. (NNT)



































