Crane collapse on Rama II Road kills two, triggers threat of nationwide work halt

BANGKOK, Thailand – A construction crane collapsed on a major highway project south of Bangkok on Thursday, killing two people and injuring two others, officials said, prompting the government to threaten a nationwide suspension of similar projects.

The accident occurred on Rama 2 Road in Samut Sakhon province at an elevated expressway site managed by Italian-Thai Development PCL, according to local authorities.







Emergency services used heavy-duty cranes to lift concrete slabs and twisted metal from a vehicle crushed in the incident to recover the victims’ bodies.

The incident has sparked a sharp reaction from the Thai government, as Rama 2 Road has been plagued by a series of high-profile construction accidents in recent years.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed frustration over the recurring safety failures and suggested that legal loopholes were allowing agencies to dodge responsibility.

“I have received the report, but I need a full briefing on the details,” Anutin told reporters, shaking his head. “Agencies are pointing fingers at each other, claiming they lack the authority to act. If that is the case, we will have to change the law.”

Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is reportedly considering a temporary halt to all of the contractor’s active sites to conduct safety audits. This follows a similar recent accident involving the same contractor at a high-speed rail site in Nakhon Ratchasima province. (TNA)



































