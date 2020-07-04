Tourists to pre-register for visiting national parks in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to inform all tourists that 127 of 155 national parks, as well as wildlife sanctuaries, wildlife nursery stations and relevant units under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) are back in operation from 1 July, 2020, with the ‘new normal’ as Thailand recorded no new local cases of COVID-19 infection for over a month.







To ensure a maximum visiting experience at national parks across Thailand, the DNP recommends that tourists pre-register their visit through the mobile application QueQ, which can be downloaded from Play Store or App Store. The pre-registration can be done 15 days in advance. The system will allow park officials to limit the number of visitors for each park.

For instance, only 5,000 visitors will be allowed in the Khao Yai National Park during specific times.

Tourists are advised to arrive at the park ahead of their pre-registered schedule to undergo screening and check-in using the government’s Thai Chana app. They are also required to observe social distancing rules and wear a mask at all times.

Those who want to reserve accommodation in the parks are also required to book their stay via the Application QueQ.

The DNP also seeks cooperation from park visitors to join in taking care of the natural environment, by not littering. Prior to the lockdown period, some animals died after ingesting plastic waste discarded by tourists, but this was not the case for the past three months.

For more information, please visit: http://www.dnp.go.th/ or Facebook: National Parks of Thailand.











