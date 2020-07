Pattaya Police Station has issued a letter to operators of shops, pubs, bars, restaurants, and all other entertainment venues in Pattaya area to stop selling alcohol for two days, 48 hours, between Sunday July 5 ‘Asalha Bucha day’, and Monday July 6 ‘beginning of Buddhist Lent’. The ban starts from Saturday midnight until Monday midnight.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Violators may face a jail term of up to 6 months or fined up to 10,000 baht.

Signed by Pol. Col. Khemarin Phisamai, Pattaya Police Station superintendent.