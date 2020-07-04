Koh Samui hosts domestic travel promotion for Thais and expats

Koh Samui, one of Thailand’s most popular beach resort destinations, is holding Thailand’s first domestic travel promotion event between 3-5 July, 2020, at Eden Zone, 3rd floor, Central World, Bangkok, which is for both Thais and expats in the country.







Under the branding campaign slogan of “Samui Unlock Sale”, the event is being organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Koh Samui Office, Tourism Association of Koh Samui, Thai Hotel Association Southern Chapter – East Coast, Samui Spa Association, Bangkok Airways and alliances.

Representatives of 24 participating establishments, including hotels, marine tourism operators, and health and wellness facilities are exhibiting at the event offering a wide range of discounts and special deals.



The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Nithi Siprae, Regional Director of the Southern Region Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Mr. Thiraphong Chuaichu, Sheriff of Koh Samui, Surat Thani province, Mr. Worasit Phongkhamphan, President of KohSamui Tourism Promotion Association, Ms. Plernpis Kosolutasarn, Director – Event Marketing and Tourism Associate, Bangkok Airways and Dr. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Executive Vice President Marketing Division, Central Pattana Public Company Limited.

TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Mr. Tanes Petsuwan said it was the first such promotion organized by a Thai tourism destination after the easing of nationwide lockdowns. He said it will be perfectly in line with the TAT’s campaign to promote domestic tourism in the July-October period.

At the promotional event, special discounts of up to 70% are being offered on airfares to/from Samui, with starts at 4,400 Baht. Special prices are also being offered for marine tours, travel packages, car rentals and accommodation.

Those who make hotel and air bookings at the event will receive a 100 Baht voucher from the Central Department Store (Central Festival Samui Branch) (maximum 2 vouchers per 1 reward / 1 air ticket of Bangkok Airways). It can be used to get discounts for every 1,000 Baht spent at Central Festival Samui (Deadline: 30 November, 2020).

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown measures, Koh Samui has seen a revival of its natural and marine environment. Sea turtles have been spotted laying their eggs in 18 nesting areas, especially in the Maret sub-district, Taling Ngam sub-district from Laem So Beach until Thong Takian Bay. Hundreds of hornbills have also been sighted on Koh Phaluai.

Major tourist attractions in the area; such as, Laem So Chedi, Wat Samret, and the Grandpa and Grandma Rocks, all from Lamai Beach, the famous spots of Koh Samui. Visitors will also be able to avail of island cruises, excursions to Koh Tan, and exploration of bat caves.

Other experiences include photo opportunities with the famous pig in Koh Madsum, watching the dolphins swimming along the ferry route Samui-Phangan-Tao, and enjoying the fresh air and beauty of Ang Thong National Park.

Samui Airport has resumed normal operations in strict compliance with the safety measures and social distancing guidelines for all passengers and staff set by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). These include passengers and staff screening, health and body temperature checks, staff wearing protective masks at all times when on duty, and social distancing arrangements at all service areas.







The promotions are valid for the period between July-October 2020. Further details can be found at the Ko Samui Tourism Promotion Association www.samuitaks.org. For more information, call the TAT Koh Samui Office at +66 (0) 7742-0720, 7742-0504, or follow Facebook Fanpage: TAT KOH SAMUI.

Located roughly 700 kms south of Bangkok and 35 kms off the coast of Surat Thani, Koh Samui is one of Asia’s and indeed the world’s favorite resort islands, going by the various readers’ choice awards and other international accolades bestowed upon it over the years.

(tatnews.org)












