NT provides free international calls to Thai embassies in Middle East until March 8

BANGKOK, Thailand – National Telecom (NT), in partnership with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), is concerned about the ongoing instability in the Middle East. To assist Thai citizens and their families, NT is offering free 24-hour international calls to Thai Embassies and Consulates-General in the region.

This service is available until March 8, 2026 (Thailand Time).







To place a free call, dial 001 800 001, wait for the IVR prompt, then dial 009 and the destination number:

– Royal Thai Embassy, Doha: (974) 3380 9062

– Royal Thai Embassy, Riyadh: (966) 55 462 2005 or (966) 55 798 2002

– Royal Thai Embassy, Tel Aviv: (972) 54 636 8150

– Royal Thai Embassy, Kuwait: (965) 60 719 888

​- Royal Thai Embassy, Abu Dhabi: (971) 50 211 0345

​- Royal Thai Consulate-General, Dubai: (971) 50 652 5945 (NNT)



































