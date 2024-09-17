Tourists caught in intimate acts on tuk-tuk during Patong Beach traffic jam

PHUKET, Thailand – Two couples of foreign tourists were caught engaging in intimate acts on a tuk-tuk near Patong Beach amidst heavy rain and traffic jams. The tourists seemed unbothered by onlookers, openly displaying affection in full view.

The incident occurred on the morning of September 17 and was captured in a 40-second video that quickly spread across social media and local groups in Phuket. The video, taken from a vehicle following a red tuk-tuk, shows two couples getting cozy in the back of the vehicle while it moved slowly due to traffic.



One of the women was seen sitting on the lap of a foreign man, appearing to have partially removed clothing, while another foreign man helped adjust their position before returning to his seat and engaging in intimate behavior with another woman seated beside him. The couples continued their inappropriate interactions despite pedestrians passing by and heavy traffic.

The video sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many commenting on Patong’s reputation as a “free city” or “international city” where tourists seem to believe they can do whatever they please without consequence. The incident has raised concerns among local residents about the behavior of foreign visitors in public spaces.







































