Flood warnings issued for Northeastern provinces, particularly along Mekong River

BANGKOK, Thailand – Authorities are closely monitoring water levels along the Mekong River, particularly in Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces, as rising waters threaten low-lying areas. As of September 17, water levels in Nakhon Phanom reached 11.82 meters, just 0.18 meters below the critical level of 12 meters, sparking concerns for communities along the riverbanks. While the municipal area of Nakhon Phanom remains unaffected, agricultural zones in outer districts are experiencing flooding. Provincial officials have been moving belongings to higher ground and remain on high alert for further rising waters.



In Mukdahan, the Mekong River level stands at 11.26 meters, 1.24 meters below the crisis threshold. Authorities have been providing regular updates to the public, urging caution as heavy rainfall could cause water levels to rise further. Five high-risk districts have been under close surveillance in Ubon Ratchathani, the final province through which the Mekong flows. Local officials have set up 32 evacuation centers to assist residents in affected areas, where 10 subdistricts and 40 villages face potential flooding.

Nakhon Phanom province is among the hardest hit, with five districts affected by flooding, damaging 31,902 rai of agricultural land, as well as 85 rai of fisheries and 357 livestock. In addition to the loss of property, 5,275 residents in Sri Songkhram district, one of the worst affected, have been displaced. Efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods are underway, with emergency personnel, water pumps, and flat-bottomed boats deployed to assist affected communities. Meanwhile, the army’s river fleet has been mobilized to provide additional support.







The Lower Northeastern Meteorological Center has warned of continued heavy rainfall in the coming days, with thunderstorms expected to affect up to 80% of the region. The provinces of Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani are expected to see the heaviest downpours. Officials are urging residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant, and emergency medical services have been set up to assist evacuees. Authorities have also provided emergency contact numbers for residents seeking help with evacuation or post-flood recovery.

Public communication efforts are being coordinated by the Joint Information Center (JIC) in the Regional Public Relations Office 2, with information being disseminated through local media channels, including NBT UBON and local radio stations. (NNT)





































