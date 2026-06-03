Tourist beating allegation prompts Thai authorities to summon 13 ride-hailing firms

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s consumer protection authorities have intervened in the case of a Japanese tourist who was allegedly assaulted by a ride-hailing driver in Bangkok, as officials prepare a broader review of app-based public transport services across the country. The action follows reports that a 52-year-old Japanese visitor was ordered out of a vehicle in Bangkok’s Asoke district after the driver allegedly complained that the fare was not worth the distance traveled. The driver is then accused of following the passenger out of the vehicle and physically assaulting him, causing injuries.







The incident gained widespread attention after details were shared on social media. Supamas Isarabhakdi, who oversees Thailand’s consumer protection agency, ordered an urgent response from the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB). According to Pradermchai Boonchuayluea, an adviser to the minister, the government is concerned about both the welfare of the tourist and the potential impact of the incident on Thailand’s international image.

Officials said any criminal proceedings or mediation efforts will depend on the wishes of the victim, while investigators have been encouraged to identify and interview additional witnesses. As the incident reportedly occurred in broad daylight on a busy Asoke roadway, authorities believe there may be numerous eyewitnesses who can help strengthen the case. The OCPB has also scheduled a meeting on June 5 with representatives from 13 app-based transport companies operating in Thailand, including both car and motorcycle ride-hailing services, to discuss industry standards and consumer protection issues.



A review conducted with the Department of Land Transport found that only three ride-hailing brands currently operate fully registered public-service vehicles in compliance with Thai regulations. Authorities said the remaining ten platforms have yet to complete the required registrations and may face further legal scrutiny. A follow-up meeting involving the Department of Land Transport and other agencies is planned for June 12 to discuss stricter measures governing app-based transport services, including vehicle registration requirements, fare standards, access to operator information, and clearer regulatory oversight. Officials said the goal is to improve passenger safety, ensure legal compliance, and establish transparent rules for Thailand’s rapidly growing ride-hailing sector.

















































