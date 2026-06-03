‘Thais Help Thais Plus’ spending tops 4.5 billion baht in first two days

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Government reported strong public participation in the “Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40” economic stimulus program, with total spending exceeding 4.5 billion baht in the first two days. Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek stated that, as of 11:00 p.m. on June 2, 2026, cumulative spending under the program reached 4.54 billion baht. Over 14.4 million people used their benefits, and more than 792,000 participating merchants recorded transactions.







​The spokesperson noted that the program also covers a range of public transportation services. Eligible users can receive support for fares on eight rail lines, including the MRT Purple, Blue, Pink, and Yellow Lines, the BTS Green and Gold Lines, the Red Line commuter rail, and the Airport Rail Link. The program also applies to Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) buses, Chao Phraya Express Boat services, and interprovincial buses operated by the Transport Company Limited.

​The Government reiterated that purchases under the program must reflect actual goods and services at full value. Participating merchants are prohibited from providing cash refunds or exchanging transactions for cash. Authorities warned that merchants who violate program conditions will be suspended from the scheme and may be required to return government subsidies. The Government urged consumers and businesses to comply with program rules to ensure the measure effectively reduces living costs and supports economic activity, in line with the objectives of the Thais Help Thais initiative. (NNT)

















































