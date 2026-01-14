Tourism Permanent Secretary inspects Nakhon Ratchasima ahead of 13th ASEAN Para Games

BANGKOK, Thailand – Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports Natthriya Thaweevong has conducted an on-site inspection in Nakhon Ratchasima province to review preparations for the 13th ASEAN Para Games, scheduled to take place from January 20 to 26. The visit focused on assessing overall readiness for hosting the regional sporting event.







Natthriya met with Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Anupong Suksomnit to review coordination and operational planning. She expressed confidence in the province’s ability to host the Games, citing its experience in organizing major sporting events and its established administrative and management systems.

Provincial officials said Nakhon Ratchasima is prepared in all major areas, including competition venues that meet international standards. Key facilities include the 80th Birthday Anniversary Commemorative Stadium, supported by private-sector partners such as The Mall, Terminal 21, and Central Korat, and participation from educational institutions.





Following the meeting, Natthriya and her delegation inspected the 80th Birthday Anniversary Commemorative Stadium. The inspection covered the shooting range, swimming pool, tennis courts, and areas designated for the opening and closing ceremonies, with attention to safety standards and athlete accessibility.

Officials confirmed their readiness to welcome athletes and official delegations, inviting the public to attend and support Thai para-athletes during the 13th ASEAN Para Games in Nakhon Ratchasima. (NNT)



































