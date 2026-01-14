Cabinet backs Chiang Mai’s bid for UNESCO World Heritage cultural landscape status

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Cabinet has approved a proposal to nominate Chiang Mai, the capital of Lanna, for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List as a cultural landscape. The decision allows Thailand to move forward with submitting the nomination for international consideration.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana, the Cabinet also authorized the chair of the National Committee on the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage to sign the nomination dossier. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, through the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, has been tasked with submitting the complete documentation to the UNESCO World Heritage Center by January 30.







The proposed site is nominated under the cultural landscape category and covers eight major archaeological and heritage locations. The nomination highlights the area’s value through its distinctive Lanna cultural identity, the integration of artistic traditions with Theravada Buddhist beliefs, and its long history, influenced by interactions between communities and the natural environment.

The Cabinet further agreed that if the World Heritage Center accepts the dossier for evaluation, the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organization will begin coordinating with relevant agencies to prepare budget frameworks and management and conservation plans in accordance with international standards. (NNT)




































