PM showcases OTOP and Thai textile innovation at Government House exhibition

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led Cabinet members, senior executives, and ministry officials to an exhibition on OTOP product development and Thai textile promotion, held on the first floor of Government House.

The exhibition showcased the outcomes of the “Thai Fabrics: Fun to Wear” royal initiative by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya to modernize Thai textile and handicraft products. The initial phase focused on enhancing OTOP entrepreneurs’ capabilities through digital skills, online marketing, and the development of “Entrepreneur 4.0” competencies. More than 9,000 entrepreneurs received capacity-building support during 2024–2025.







The Prime Minister stated that OTOP product development has emphasized quality, standards, and strong community identity to meet domestic and international demand. During 2024–2025, innovation and knowledge were integrated to add value and expand market opportunities for more than 8,000 community products through initiatives such as OTOP Premium, Young OTOP, Young Designer, and OTOP for the Elderly.

In 2025, nationwide OTOP sales through offline and online channels totaled over 315.193 billion baht, while OTOP City 2025 sales exceeded 868 million baht. Online sales reached 17.727 billion baht, reflecting growing consumer confidence and expanded income distribution to communities nationwide.

The Prime Minister emphasized continued support for OTOP as a key mechanism for strengthening the grassroots economy, improving livelihoods, and enhancing community resilience. The government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting knowledge development and market access to enable sustainable growth and international competitiveness. (NNT)



































