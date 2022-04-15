Car hits motorcycle killing driver in North Pattaya

A Roi Et man died when his motorbike was struck by a car in Pattaya.

Narongrit Prachachid, 31, was thrown from his Honda 500X, landed on a traffic island at Sukhumvit Road’s Rong Maikeed intersection April 12 and fractured his skull. He died instantly.



Laotian national Petsamone Sophavady, 27, was driving the Toyota Yaris that hit Narongrit. She told police she turned right directly into the oncoming motorbike.

She was taken to Banglamung Police Station for questioning as officers checked CCTV cameras.

































