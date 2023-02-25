Tourism Minister inspects Phuket bridge construction connecting Wichit and Chalong sub-districts

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn recently inspected the construction of a new bridge in Phuket’s main city district as authorities work to address infrastructure issues hindering tourism growth in the province.

The minister inspected the construction site at Mudong Canal as he visited Phuket last week. The bridge will connect Wichit and Chalong sub-districts in Phuket’s main city district, which is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.







The bridge will be 8 meters wide and 280 meters long. It is also set to become a new landmark for the city, with a new street market possibly being developed in the area.

The construction is part of the city’s efforts to address the city’s infrastructural issues in order to deal with the influx of tourists. During the inspection, the minister received complaints concerning transportation, logistics and traffic issues, as well as water and labor shortages.







The minister also informed residents that road improvements had been considered and that a study group would explore the possibility of road projects being taken over by larger state agencies with higher budgets.

He also promised that the government would address Phuket’s infrastructure issues to establish it as a sustainable tourism destination. (NNT)

























