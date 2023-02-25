Thailand approves additional protection measures for marine resources

Government officials have reviewed and approved measures to address yellow band disease in corals and other protective measures for marine resources.

The measures received approval at a meeting of the National Policy and Plan Committee for Marine and Coastal Resources Management Strategy. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan and attended by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, together with officials from related agencies.







The meeting approved the draft five-year action plan to mitigate the impact of the spread of yellow band disease in corals near Samae San Archipelago in Chonburi, along with Koh Tao in Surat Thani.

The meeting ordered the acceleration of the dugong conservation plan in the second phase, following successful outcomes from the first. That led to the declaration of protective area status for the dugong habitat in Palian district of Trang, along with the establishment of dugong conservation teams in 13 targeted areas.







On the issue of coastal erosion, Gen Prawit said prevention efforts have been made along 733.62 km of coastlines out of the 822.81 km affected, with only 89.19 km remaining.

The deputy premier noted that management efforts of marine and coastal resources must be carried out systematically and be well-linked to all aspects of sustainable development.

He also said anything that can be done to address existing problems should be forwarded to the committee for timely consideration and execution, while urging officials to communicate with residents and encourage them to participate in the prevention plan. (NNT)




























