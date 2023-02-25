Rice consumption declining among Thai younger generations

A decline in the consumption of rice by young people could lead to the long-term devastation of the country’s agricultural sector. The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) is now encouraging the young generation to eat more rice, in order to maintain domestic rice demand in the long run.







DIT Deputy Director-General Udom Srisomsong said that misinformation and lifestyle changes are the main factors leading to lower rice consumption. According to the DIT deputy chief, rice consumption in the young population group dropped from 100 kilograms per person per year in 2018 to 72 kg per person per year. Consumption in Bangkok has seen a drastic decline, now down to only 50 kg per person per year.







The DIT Deputy Director-General said this downtrend could have long-term consequences for the country’s rice market which sees 10 million tons sold domestically and 7 million tons exported each year.

To address this issue, the DIT has joined hands with the Thai Rice Packers Association to promote the benefits of rice. Eating rice as part of a balanced and wholesome meal is not going to result in weight gain.







As part of this campaign, several roadshow activities will be held at schools in the Greater Bangkok Area, and rice cooking demonstrations will be held to promote new varieties of Thai grains such as the popular Riceberry rice which is rich in antioxidants. (NNT)



























