Tourism Authority of Thailand restructures Deputy Governor positions from October 1 By Pattaya Mail September 30, 2021 The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has restructured seven Deputy Governor positions effective from 1 October, this year. Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, will become Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific. The position oversees the marketing and promotion of Thai tourism products and services, and the cooperation with potential partners in Asia and the South Pacific, to attract tourists from these markets. Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, will become Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Americas. The position oversees the marketing and promotion of Thai tourism products and services, and the cooperation with potential partners in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Americas, to attract tourists from these markets. Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe Africa Middle East and Americas, will become Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications. The position oversees the planning and execution of strategic advertisement and public relations campaigns across all media channels to ensure the positive image of Thailand as a preferred tourist destination. Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, Deputy Governor of Tourism Products and Business, will become Deputy Governor for Domestic Market. The position oversees the planning and execution of domestic tourism campaigns to encourage Thais and expatriates to travel more within Thailand. Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, Deputy Governor for Digitalisation, Research and Development, will become Deputy Governor of Tourism Products and Business. The position oversees the development and promotion of tourism products and services in line with the demands of both travellers and investors. Mr. Nithee Seeprae, Executive Director of the Advertising and Public Relations Department, has been promoted to Deputy Governor for Digitalisation, Research and Development. The position oversees the Digital and Information Technology Department as well as Research and Development Department, which will be challenging in this "new normal" era.