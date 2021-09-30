Thailand hopeful to welcome Indian high spenders during Diwali holiday Oct-Nov

The Thai Tourism Council has reported that Thailand is looking to attract Indian travelers during the traditional holiday season to boost its tourism-reliant economy, which has been hit hard by the absence of the usual throng of holidaymakers from countries including China.







Council vice president Somsong Sachaphimukh said the tourism industry expects Indians to resume travel in large numbers in October, during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. That should help spark a tourism revival as it coincides with the planned waiver of quarantine for vaccinated visitors from November 1st.

She said Thailand is betting on travelers from other origins to take advantage of its relaxed rules for tourists, as outbound Chinese travel is not expected to resume anytime soon. Indians, who made up the third-largest group of visitors to Thailand before the pandemic, may head again to Thai beaches for holidays, conferences and destination weddings.







Ms. Somsong added that Indian travelers have a lot of spending power and a lot of potential. They may spend between 27,000 baht and 76,000 baht each during trips to Thailand and each destination could generate between 10 million to 120 million baht in revenue for the hotel and services industry. (NNT)





























