Tourism Authority of Thailand appoints two new Deputy Governors

Mr. Kitsana Kaewthamrong has been promoted to the position of Deputy Governor for Domestic Market. He will be overseeing the domestic promotion. He was most recently the Executive Director of the Advertising and Public Relations Department, with the potential in the line of creativity of TAT’s advertising aspect for more than 20 years. He is willing to drive the domestic market in this difficult period with his best support as well as coordinate with any other sectors and communities to boost the Thai domestic market.







Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit has been promoted to the position of Deputy Governor for Digitalization, Research and Development. In his new position, he is tasked to oversee the Digital and Information Technology Department as well as Research and Development Department, which will be challenging in this “new normal” era. Prior to this new position, he was Executive Director for the Central Region and has experience in domestic marketing, tourism products, as well as online campaigns.











