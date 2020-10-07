TAT supports ‘Listen to the Earth in Silence’ responsible travel event

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to provide support to the staging of the “Listen to the Earth in Silence” responsible travel event, in partnership with Dusit International, Sounds of Earth, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), and the Thai Chamber of Commerce.







Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT’s Executive Director for Advertising and Public Relations Department, said, “In line with the TAT’s vision for a sustainable future for Thailand’s tourism industry, this event showcased some of the innovative ways we can welcome and delight visitors in the new normal while limiting our impact on the environment.”

Held on 2 October, 2020, at the Dusit Thani Hua Hin, the “Listen to the Earth in Silence” event showcased how resorts could sustainably host events with low-impact travel methods, considerate using technology, doing community-focussed activities, and enjoying distinctive shared experiences that celebrate art, culture, and the environment while allowing for social distancing.









The event was attended by travel industry specialists and high-ranking diplomats. They include, featured in the main photo, from left to right: Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International; Mr. Puripan Bunnag, Director of TCEB’s President Office Department; Ms. Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, President, Thai Hotel Association; Ms. Supawan Tanomkieatipume, Advisor and Formar President, Thai Hotel Association; Mr. Nithee Seeprae, Executive Director, Advertising and Public Relations Department, TAT; Ms. Ekarat Nakakhong, Deputy Governor, Phetchaburi province; and Mr. John Rattanaveroj, founder of Sounds of Earth.

The programme began with a ‘carbon-saving’ private train journey from Bangkok. Upon arrival in Hua Hin, participants visited a local marine centre where they helped to release baby crabs into the sea.

Staying at the Dusit Thani Hua Hin, they learned about the Dusit’s hybrid meeting models that facilitate small and safe gatherings while simultaneously leveraging technology for a secure, reliable, and instant global reach.

The event’s highlight, the live-yet-silent beachside concert hosted by the Sounds of Earth was beamed to the audience via wireless headsets, allowing them to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy a shared experience among nature without any noise pollution.





“Our new style of high-tech music events demonstrates how concerts can be held safely and sustainably in the new normal. Free from noise pollution and allowing for social distancing, the Sounds of Earth’s events are kind to the environment and serve as a good model for quality, responsible tourism,” said renowned Thai singer and musician, Mr. John Rattanaveroj, founder of the Sounds of Earth and an executive of the Splash Interactive Company.

According to Mr. Puripan Bunnag, Director, President Office, TCEB, the event was arranged in line with TCEB’s MICE Venue Hygiene Guidelines, noting that the creative solutions presented at the Listen to the Earth in Silence event fully demonstrated how hotels can bring together crowds without compromising safety and well-being.

Ms. Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International, said she hoped the event would serve as a model for our industry’s sustainable success in a post COVID-19 world.











