Tour company faces legal action for cave incident

Surat Thani Governor Jessada Jitrat has mandated legal action against a tour company that led a group into the closed Nam Talu Cave within Khao Sok National Park, resulting in a tragic flash flood that killed a 37-year-old guide. The incident, which involved two guides and 22 foreign tourists, unfolded as they were exiting the cave, which is situated in the Ratchaprapa Dam reservoir area.

Following the ordeal, the tourists briefly met with Governor Jessada and other officials at the Chiew Lan Subdistrict Municipality Tourist Pier before spending the night at the park’s Krai Sorn Raft House.







The incident mirrors a similar catastrophe that occurred in the same location a decade ago. Nam Talu Cave was under an official closure, part of a seasonal shutdown spanning from June 1 to November 30 to protect natural resources and ensure public safety. Park authorities said that the tour company violated this closure order by accessing the cave, which is designated solely for trekking.

According to Jessada, immediate steps are to be taken to enforce park closures more stringently to prevent such incidents in the future, ensure adherence to safety protocols, and safeguard natural resources. (NNT)





































