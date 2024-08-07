Hong Kong Airlines offers 7,500 round-trips to various destinations in Asia

Hong Kong Airlines has launched a promotional offer of 7,500 free round-trip tickets to various destinations in Asia, causing a rush of online traffic that left many prospective travelers waiting more than two hours to access the booking site. The free tickets, available for select economy class seats to cities including Bangkok, Taipei, and Tokyo, are part of a week-long campaign starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug 6).







The marketing campaign, sponsored by Hong Kong’s airport, includes additional perks such as a 20-kilogram checked baggage allowance and a seven-kilogram carry-on limit. However, passengers are required to pay taxes and surcharges, which are not covered by the ticket offer. The heavy online traffic on the airline’s official website resulted in long queues and access issues, with many users encountering notifications about the extended wait times.

The promotion by Hong Kong Airlines follows similar discount campaigns by other local carriers, including Cathay Pacific Airways’ budget airline, HK Express, and Greater Bay Airlines. These airlines previously engaged in competitive pricing through exceptionally low fares to Tokyo in July, attracting travelers seeking cost-effective summer holiday options. (NNT)





































