Janjaem wins bronze in Olympic women’s welterweight boxing

Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng has earned a bronze medal in the women’s welterweight (66 kg) boxing category after a spirited bout against Algeria’s Imane Khalif. The semifinal clash saw the 23-year-old Thai boxer, a native of Nong Khai province, take on 25-year-old Khalif in a match that attracted considerable attention due to the competitors’ previous history and performances.

Jantjam, who had previously secured medals at the World Championships and silver at the 2023 Asian Games, reached the semifinals after an impressive victory over the top-seeded Busenaz Sürmeneli from Turkey.







During the bout with Khallif, Jantjam focused on body shots while Khallif employed jabs and one-two combinations to maintain distance. Despite Jantjam’s efforts to close the gap in the subsequent rounds, Khalif’s reach and strategic use of jabs kept her ahead on points. The match concluded with Khalif winning by a unanimous decision, progressing to the final, while Jantjam’s campaign ended with a well-earned bronze medal.

The two athletes had previously met in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Championships, where Khelif was initially declared the winner but later disqualified due to a hormone testing issue.







Khelif dominated the first two rounds with a precise jab, establishing a 5-0 lead. Janjaem tried to close the distance in the final round but was unable to land significant punches. Khelif ultimately secured a 5-0 victory, earning a spot in the gold medal match.

Janjaem’s bronze medal is Thailand’s second at the Paris Games, following a silver medal in men’s singles badminton by Kunlavut Vitidsarn. This marks Thailand’s 37th Olympic medal and 18th bronze.

Under the National Sports Development Fund, Janjaem will receive a bronze medal bonus of 4,800,000 baht in installments over four years or can be paid in a lump sum of 4,000,000 baht. (NNT)












































