Rotary Club of Utapao International takes flight: Charter Celebration marks commitment to community service

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The Rotary Club of Utapao International (RCUI) officially celebrated its founding and installed its charter officers at a memorable ceremony held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Swan Lake Hotel, adjacent to U-Tapao Airport.

The club, which received its official Charter from Rotary International on July 14, 2025, is poised to become a significant force for good in the burgeoning Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) region. The RCUI begins its journey with 16 dedicated charter members.







Rooted in the Runway

The club’s name and identity are deeply intertwined with the history and future of U-Tapao International Airport. The membership is composed of individuals who share a profound connection to the airport—some having spent their youth in the area during the Vietnam War era, which spurred the airport’s original construction, while others have worked near, or operated within, the airport’s expanding facilities, and all are regular patrons.

This unique background fuels the club’s mission: to support sustainable community development, aligning perfectly with the national objective under the EEC to propel U-Tapao into a “3rd Major Commercial International Airport” and a prime gateway to Asia. The club’s vision is to be an integral partner in fostering the prosperity and livelihood of the local community.







Installation Ceremony Highlights

The evening’s festivities were expertly organized by Event Chair Past District Governor Dr. Jareesri Kunsiripunyo.

The ceremony was officially opened by Rear Admiral Ariya Cherngthong, Deputy Director of U-Tapao Airport, who highlighted the synergy between the club’s commitment to service and the airport’s vision for regional growth.



The official Charter was presented by District Governor (DG) Wiwat Srisomphong of Rotary International District 3340, a symbolic transfer received from the sponsoring clubs: President Thanaporn Lertweerasirikul of the Rotary Club of Sattahip and President Waleeporn Inanong of the Rotary Club of Plutaluang.

Lalinda Siripornmanut was officially installed as the club’s founding Charter President.

“Our club is ready to take off. The spirit of Utapao International Club is one of connection, growth, and pioneering a new future,” said President Lalinda Siripornmanut. “We are now ready to hit the runway and accelerate our commitment to ‘Service Above Self,’ ensuring that our local communities are the first to land the benefits of the region’s prosperity.”

A Tradition of Mentorship and Gratitude

The event also featured a heartfelt ceremony to honour the club’s sponsors and mentors. Charter President Lalinda Siripornmanut paid special tribute to the Rotary Club of Plutaluang. She personally thanked its Charter President, Sumon Jaikid, who had initially enlightened her to become an exchange student in the Rotary Youth Exchange Program of District 3340 while she was 17, a journey that has now culminated in her leading a new Rotary club.





President Lalinda also extended her sincere gratitude to the Rotary Club of Sattahip, represented by Capt. Sanit Boonpuan, for its pioneering role as the first Rotary Club to serve the Sattahip area.

Finally, a special note of thanks was reserved for the generous hosts, Mr. Supisith Visaruthamrongkul and Mrs. Phuntitaya Visaruthamrongkul, the executives of the Swan Lake Hotel. Their efforts were lauded for transforming the venue into an elegant setting that perfectly captured the spirit of an international airport experience, a fitting backdrop for the Utapao International name.

A Regional Gathering

The celebration was a grand gathering of the Rotary family, with esteemed representatives attending from both Rotary District 3340 and District 3350, demonstrating strong regional support for the newest club. The evening also welcomed youth from the Rotary Youth Exchange Program and the East Asia Youth Exchange Network, signalling a focus on nurturing future generations of leaders.

The Rotary Club of Utapao International is now fully commissioned and prepared to ascend to its service mission, fuelled by the dedication of its members and its unique ties to the global aviation hub of Utapao.

















































