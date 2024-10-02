Tour bus caught fire killing several schoolchildren and teachers found to be over 50 years old

BANGKOK, Thailand – The driver of a tour bus that caught fire, killing several schoolchildren and teachers, has turned himself in to police, Oct 2.

Saman Chanput, 48, surrendered to police in Ang Thong province late Tuesday after fleeing the bus fire scene to hide at a relative’s house. He is being questioned about the circumstances leading up to the fire.



A recorded video clip shows the driver hurriedly exiting the bus, struggling to open an emergency door and extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher, but ultimately failing to do so before disappearing.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Pathum Thani province adjacent to Bangkok. The bus was reportedly carrying a full load of passengers when it burst into flames.

A total of 23 lives were lost in the tragic event. The victims included 14 boys, 6 girls, and 3 adults, namely 2 teachers and 1 instructor.

The victims were part of a school group from Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani province about 250 km north of Bangkok.

They were traveling from the ancient city of Ayutthaya for an educational excursion to a learning center of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand in Nonthaburi when the tragedy struck.

Surveillance footage showed the bus, one of three carrying students, bursting into flames while on the road. Witnesses reported seeing an exploding tire before the vehicle was engulfed in fire.







Firefighters and rescue workers battled the blaze for an hour. Many of the victims were found near the rear emergency exit, suggesting they had attempted to escape but were unable to do so.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The bus was reportedly over 50 years old and was powered by natural gas.







It is speculated that the accident was caused by a blowout of the right front tire approximately 100 meters before the crash site.

The bus veered into a Mercedes traveling in the adjacent lane, then collided with the median barrier and skidded for about 60 meters, causing sparks. With the gas tank located on the right side, the impact and friction quickly ignited the fire. (TNA)

































